Bitcoin, Physical Cryptocurrency Featured in Stack’s Bowers Summer 2022 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to announce another unprecedented selection of bitcoins and physical cryptocurrency in their Summer 2022 Global Showcase Auction.

This offering comes on the heels of the firm’s record-setting sales of bitcoins in their April and June 2022 auctions, where strong premiums of up to 5,000% were realized. Collector demand for physical cryptocurrency continues to grow among both crypto enthusiasts and traditional numismatists, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries has positioned itself as the clear leader in this new and exciting category. Their Summer 2022 sale features the popular Casascius, Satori, BTCC, and MoonBits series in a range of denominations from 0.001 Bitcoin to 5 Bitcoin, as well as several Fresh LTC 0.5 Litecoin pieces for collectors to pursue.

This selection is highlighted by an incredible 2012 Casascius 5 Bitcoin “Bitnickel” that is one of only two examples certified by PCGS. Graded MS-65, it is a rare issue with fewer than 500 loaded examples remaining.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also delighted to present an extremely rare Double Error 2011 Casascius 1 bitcoin. Specialist Elias Ahonen points out in his Encyclopedia that “overlooking the prototype gold coin, [the Double Error] is the rarest Casascius coin.” This specimen is one of just five produced. Graded MS-66 (PCGS), it is a true trophy coin for the advanced collectors of this series.

The historic 2011 Casascius “CASACIUS ERROR” 1 bitcoin is represented by several MS-67 (PCGS) examples that are tied for finest known of the issue. This issue is significant as the very first funded physical bitcoin ever produced. An MS-66 (PCGS) specimen sold for $78,000 in the firm’s April 2022 sale and even stronger premiums are expected as collector interest continues to grow.

The Summer auction also represents the firm’s debut of a silver example from the Casascius series, where a stunning 2013 Casascius 1 bitcoin graded SP-69 (PCGS) will be presented. An incredibly impressive Redeemed 2011 Casascius 25 bitcoin is also offered as a historic keepsake from this series. It is graded AU-58 (PCGS) and combines absolute rarity with a colorful history that includes educational demonstrations and use as actual currency.

In addition, fractional Satori, BTCC, and MoonBits offer attractive entry points for collectors looking to dip a toe into this category and offer a range of denominations from 0.001 to 0.5 bitcoins. Seldom-seen examples from the Fresh LTC series also present collectors a rare opportunity to acquire this grassroots issue.

Featuring 42 lots in total, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Summer 2022 sale represents the largest offering of physical cryptocurrency ever presented in a live auction. These pieces will be sold at the end of the Rarities Night session which opens for live bidding on Thursday, August 25, at 2:00 PM PDT.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also excited to offer their clients the ability to pay for their purchases with bitcoin. The firm has arranged with BitPay to facilitate all bitcoin payments and a 1% fee will be added to all invoices for this service. Additional terms and conditions apply, and bidders are encouraged to contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries before the sale with any questions relating to payment via BitPay. For questions on this offering of bitcoins or to consign your physical cryptocurrency to a future auction, contact Stack’s Bowers today at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.

