Branch Mint Gold of Gingko Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The newest Sunday Internet Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins is now LIVE! Auction #1142 features 300 coins plus 30 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a later die state 1796 1c PCGS MS61 BN (Draped, Reverse of 1797), a beautifully preserved gem 1885 3cN PCGS/CAC MS65, a scarce first-year 1950 50c PCGS Proof 65 DCAM, a sharply struck and beautifully toned 1883 $1 NGC/CAC Proof 66, and a lovely final-year Liberty 1907-D $10 PCGS MS65.

Also featured in this week’s auction is The Ginkgo Gold Collection; a fantastic group of choice gold coins from across the various branch mints within the United States. The ginkgo tree is a beautifully ornate tree with gorgeous golden yellow leaves that can be traced back to the earth’s earliest formations. Rediscovered and brought to America in the 1700s, the colors are reminiscent of the many beautiful gold coins that have been produced within the United States. With mintmarks from Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dahlonega, Carson City, San Francisco, Denver, and New Orleans, these coins have long been popular with collectors and this wide assortment offers something for many varieties of collectors.

Be sure to browse and bid before lots close November 8 beginning at 8:00 pm EST.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, November 8.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry: