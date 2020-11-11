Large British coin gold rarities were the big story as Heritage Auction’s Platinum and Signature Auction sold more than $8.5 million USD in world and ancient coins November 5 – 6. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.
The top lot in the auction, selling for $360,000, was an 1826 5 Pounds, graded Proof-66 Ultra Cameo by NGC. This early William Wyon masterpiece had a mintage of a mere 150 pieces, and it was missing from many of the most prominent British coin collections. This piece is matched by only one other from the major grading services combined and is surpassed by none.
Five guinea pieces sold for outstanding prices in this auction, best exemplified by a glorious fully struck Mint State 61 coin from Queen Anne dated 1705, which sold for $312,000. This NGC-graded piece is surpassed by a single coin, also at NGC, while PCGS has graded only a single AU example of this issue.
Gold dominated the results of this auction, including highlights such as the following:
- Russia: Nicholas I gold Proof “Coronation” Medallic 10 Roubles 1836 PR61 Cameo NGC, KM-Unl., Fr-152 – Sold for: $156,000
- Great Britain: James II gold “Elephant & Castle” 5 Guineas 1687 MS60 NGC, KM460.2, S-3398 – Sold for: $156,000
- Great Britain: Anne gold 5 Guineas 1706 AU58 NGC, KM521, S-3566 – Sold for: $132,000
- Australia: Victoria gold Proof Pattern Sovereign 1856-SYDNEY PR62 Ultra Cameo NGC, Royal mint, KM-Pn6 – Sold for: $111,000
- Great Britain: Victoria gold Proof 5 Pounds 1893 PR65 Cameo NGC, KM787, S-3872 – Sold for: $90,000
- Canada: Elizabeth II gold Proof “Olympics – Modern Canada” 2500 Dollars (1 Kilo) 2009 PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC, Royal Canadian mint, KM912 – Sold for: $90,000
- Great Britain: Oliver Cromwell gold Proof Pattern Broad of 20 Shillings 1656 PR63 Cameo PCGS, KM-Pn25, S-3225 – Sold for: $84,000
- Great Britain: James I gold Rose Ryal ND (1605-1606) MS62 PCGS, Tower mint, Rose mm, KM42, S-2613 – Sold for: $78,000
The top ancient coin in this auction was, fittingly, also a gold coin – a stater of Croesus (561-546 BC), graded Choice AU★ 5/5-5/5 by NGC. This coin sold for $50,400.
We are already assembling our next Signature auction of world and ancient coins, scheduled for December 18-19 in Hong Kong. You can view previews now at Coins.HA.com.