Large British coin gold rarities were the big story as Heritage Auction’s Platinum and Signature Auction sold more than $8.5 million USD in world and ancient coins November 5 – 6. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

The top lot in the auction, selling for $360,000, was an 1826 5 Pounds, graded Proof-66 Ultra Cameo by NGC. This early William Wyon masterpiece had a mintage of a mere 150 pieces, and it was missing from many of the most prominent British coin collections. This piece is matched by only one other from the major grading services combined and is surpassed by none.

Five guinea pieces sold for outstanding prices in this auction, best exemplified by a glorious fully struck Mint State 61 coin from Queen Anne dated 1705, which sold for $312,000. This NGC-graded piece is surpassed by a single coin, also at NGC, while PCGS has graded only a single AU example of this issue.

Gold dominated the results of this auction, including highlights such as the following:

The top ancient coin in this auction was, fittingly, also a gold coin – a stater of Croesus (561-546 BC), graded Choice AU★ 5/5-5/5 by NGC. This coin sold for $50,400.

