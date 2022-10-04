Brother Jonathan Shipwreck Gold Among Highlights at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1242 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 50 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a famous key date 1913-S 25c PCGS/CAC VF20; a near-finest-known 1942 50c PCGS MS68; a scarce 1891-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS65+; a lovely D-Mint 1853-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS61 ex: Bareford; a low-mintage 1871-CC $5 PCGS XF45; and a great shipwreck issue SS Brother Jonathan: 1863-S $20 PCGS MS61.

Featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Wonderful Wheaties Collection! Boasting over 200 Wheat Cents, this collection features many collector-grade key dates and varieties. Highlights include a popular key 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS64 RB; an interesting variety 1909-S/Horiz S Lincoln 1c PCGS MS65 RD; a pleasing 1914-D 1c PCGS XF45; a gorgeous Gem 1950 1c PCGS MS67 RD; and a sought-after 1955/1955 1c PCGS AU55 (DDO).

Another fun group in this week’s Sunday Auction is the D.L. Hansen Jefferson Nickel Collection. This collection features registry-quality selections that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection and are destined for another high-end cabinet. Highlights include a spectacular 1939 5c PCGS/CAC MS67+ (Doubled Monticello) ex: D.L. Hansen; a near-finest 1939-D 5c PCGS MS67+ FS (Reverse of 1940) ex: D.L. Hansen; a scarce 1942-D/Horiz D 5c PCGS MS65 FS ex: D.L. Hansen; a lovely toned 1945-S 5c PCGS MS67+ FS ex: D.L. Hansen; and a conditionally rare 1956-D 5c PCGS MS66+ FS ex: D.L. Hansen.

Browse and bid on all of these coins and more before the auction closes Sunday, October 9.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Brother Jonathan double eagle gold above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: