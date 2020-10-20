Bullion Shark has just announced that they are launching the industry’s newest auction platform for rare coins and paper money!

Bullion Shark has quickly become one of the industry’s leaders in rare coins and paper money. Their inventory ranges from modern coins to classic coins to ancient pieces from thousands of years ago. For years, they had noticed that a certain portion of its clientele was looking to sell portions or the entirety of their collections and they wanted to be of assistance. In addition to this, they wanted to provide their existing clientele with an opportunity to purchase (bid on) items that may not necessarily be in their normal inventory.

Bullion Shark plans on focusing primarily on PCGS and NGC certified rarities and will run its auctions with a personalized touch that few others can parallel. You are sure to see a wide variety of coins in their auctions from Silver Eagles to Morgan Dollars to Ancient Roman coins. Initially, auctions will be held monthly with plans to increase frequency in the very near future.

Bullion Shark is looking to offer one of the easiest to use auction platforms out there as well as the most competitive fee structures out there to keep more money in your pocket!

