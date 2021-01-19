January 29 is the date for the live bidding session for The Edward Formica Collection of Bust Dimes, one of our Month-Long auctions already open for bidding at Heritage Auctions. This auction is loaded with distinct die marriages for both Draped Bust and Capped Bust dimes, including a number of rare varieties.

Only 8,265 Draped Bust dimes were reported struck in 1804, making 1804 the key date within the type. Two varieties are known, differentiated chiefly by the number of reverse stars. JR-1 is the 13 Stars Reverse variant, while JR-2 has 14 stars. This auction includes examples of both – the 13 Stars Reverse graded VF35 by PCGS and the 14 Stars Reverse graded Fine 15 by NGC.

1804 dimes are not known in Mint State grades and are quite rare in any grade, making any example extremely desirable both to date collectors and variety specialists.

Some of the additional highlights of this auction include:

