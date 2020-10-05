Cameo Proof 1887 Morgan Dollar in Stack's Bowers Nov. Showcase Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



Just 710 Proof Morgan dollars were struck at the Philadelphia Mint in 1887, and only about 500 examples survive in any condition. This issue presents a surprising challenge for collectors who seek the finest levels of preservation and production quality.

As is the case with most Proofs from this era, the 1887 is rarely found in grades above Proof-64 and many have been cleaned or show other signs of mishandling. Series specialist Wayne Miller observes that many examples have been “dipped” and feature a “‘tired’ look” with noticeable hairlines. He notes that specimens seldom display significant field to device contrast as is typical of other contemporary issues.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to offer an exceptional Cameo Gem Proof 1887 Morgan dollar from the Abigail Collection in our November 2020 Showcase Auction. Graded Proof-66 Cameo (PCGS), it ranks among the finer survivors, with only three graded finer by PCGS. This is a lovely Gem with overall smooth and highly appealing surfaces. It is lightly toned in smoky silver-olive and sandy-gold, with blushes of more vivid reddish-russet around the obverse periphery. Fully struck, as would be expected for a Proof, with a strong degree of field-to-device contrast. This is a lovely example of an issue that can be challenging to locate with strong visual appeal.

This Cameo Proof 1887 Morgan dollar is being presented in our November 2020 Showcase Auction as part of the Abigail Collection of U.S. Silver Dollars, a virtually complete set of Morgan and Peace silver dollars, including over two dozen Proofs. Formed many decades ago and stored in individual paper envelopes, the Abigail Collection is entirely new-to-market and has been certified for the first time in recent weeks.


