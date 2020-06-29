Canadian Tokens of Douglas Robins Collection Part II up for Bidding

The April World Coins Signature Auction from Heritage featured the Douglas Robins Collection of Canadian Tokens – simply the finest collection of Canadian tokens to have ever been offered in a single auction. This collection was given its own catalog, which is certain to become a key reference in the field. Now, as a part of our continuing series of Month-Long auctions, we are offering Part II of this collection, with selections for every numismatic budget.

This auction is open for bidding now, ending with a live session scheduled for 8 PM CT on July 5.

Long-time dealer Doug Robins began collecting Canadian tokens in the 1970s, and as time passed this became a total passion. Every time a rare token came up that he didn’t have, he bought it. After his death about a year ago, his family contacted Heritage to help disperse the collection, a task we gratefully accepted.

This auction features a wide selection of Canadian tokens, along with other issues that would have circulated in pre-confederation Canada. A few of the highlights include:

