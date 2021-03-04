Carson City Gold, Venerable 1909-S VDB Cent Among Offerings at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……
Sunday Auction #1159 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 475 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots.
This week’s sale also features a variety of other fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a superb gem key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66 RD, a beautifully mirrored 1901 25c NGC/CAC Proof 67 CAM, the finest known 1877 50c PCGS/CAC MS67+, a Registry-quality Cameo Proof 1890 $1 PCGS Proof 67 CAM, a rare Carson City eagle 1876-CC $10 PCGS XF45, and rare and exciting key date Saint 1927-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS63.
Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 7.
Some of the other highlights include:
- 1869 3cS PCGS MS64
- 1913 5c PCGS MS67 (Type 2)
- 1796 25c PCGS Fair-02
- 1874 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 64 CAM (Arrows)
- 1795 50c NGC/CAC AU55 (2 Leaves)
- 1873 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 64 DCAM (No Arrows, Closed 3)
- 1913-D 50c PCGS/CAC MS66+ ex: D.L. Hansen
- 1799 $1 PCGS/CAC AU50
- 1884 $1 PCGS MS67
- 1889-CC $1 PCGS AU53
- 1848-D $2 1/2 NGC AU55
- 1850-O $2 1/2 NGC MS60
- 1911-D $2 1/2 NGC AU58
- 1913 $2 1/2 NGC MS65
- 1852-D $5 NGC/CAC AU58
- 1852-D $5 PCGS AU58
- 1880-CC $5 PCGS/CAC AU58
- 1912-S $5 PCGS MS62
- 1856-O $10 PCGS/CAC AU53
- 1854 $20 NGC XF45 (Large Date)
- 1876 $20 NGC MS61 PL
- 1896 $20 PCGS MS63 PL
- 1908-D $20 PCGS MS65 (Motto)
- 1916-S $20 NGC/CAC MS65 (OH)
- 1861 Clark Gruber $10 PCGS AU55
- 1849 Moffat $5 NGC AU50
In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, March 7.
If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.
Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!
