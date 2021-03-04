Carson City Gold, Venerable 1909-S VDB Cent Among Offerings at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……

Sunday Auction #1159 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) features 475 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale also features a variety of other fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a superb gem key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66 RD, a beautifully mirrored 1901 25c NGC/CAC Proof 67 CAM, the finest known 1877 50c PCGS/CAC MS67+, a Registry-quality Cameo Proof 1890 $1 PCGS Proof 67 CAM, a rare Carson City eagle 1876-CC $10 PCGS XF45, and rare and exciting key date Saint 1927-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS63.

Some of the other highlights include:

In addition to the coins above, there are many other highlights in this sale.

