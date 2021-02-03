By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



Sunday Auction #1156 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 400 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 100 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale also showcases a variety of other terrific PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a famous key date Barber Quarter 1901-S 25c PCGS/CAC VF25, a rare key issue 1916 Standing Liberty 25c PCGS MS66 FH, a set stopping 1904-S 50c PCGS MS63, a high-end Carson City Trade Dollar 1874-CC Trade$ PCGS MS65, an affordable O-Mint 1901-O $10 PCGS MS64+, and a gorgeous Civil War-era shipwreck recovery SS Republic 1865 Shipwreck $20 NGC MS63.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, February 14.

Some other highlights of this week’s auction include:

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, February 14.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: