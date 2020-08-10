Heritage’s latest Month-Long auction highlights exonumia in its offering of a selection of Certified American Tokens and Medals. Open for bidding now, this auction concludes with a live session at 6 PM CT on August 22.

The vast majority of the offerings in this auction are either Hard Times Tokens or Civil War Tokens – privately issued pieces that were designed to circulate as money during either the depression of the late 1830s or the Civil War.

Possibly the most intriguing piece in this auction is lot 93067, an 1841 Daniel Webster token struck in silver instead of the usual copper and pedigreed to the John J. Ford Collection. This appears to be only the second time Heritage has offered one of these rare pieces, with this one having been assigned a grade of MS62 by PCGS.

A few of the other offerings in this auction include:

