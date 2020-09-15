During August, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in an auction in Dallas, in two live auctions in Las Vegas, and in public internet sales. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1853 With Arrows Dime in MS-64

On August 2, the firm GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1853 ‘With Arrows’ dime for $761.62 USD. On January 15, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1853 ‘With Arrows’ dime without a CAC sticker for $552.

2. 1871 Two Cent Coin in MS-65

On August 3, in consecutive lots, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-65 1871 Two Cent pieces, each with a full mint red (RD) designation. The CAC-approved MS-65RD 1871 realized $9,600 while the non-CAC coin sold for $4,560, less than half as much.

3. 1891 Morgan Dollar in MS-65

On August 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1891 Morgan silver dollar for $4,680. On August 7, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1891 Morgan, without a CAC sticker for $1,560.

4. 1907 High Relief Saint Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-64

In successive lots on August 3, Heritage auctioned three certified MS-64 grade 1907 High Relief Saint Gaudens $20 gold coins, each with a ‘Wire Edge’. The CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 coin realized $30,000. The two PCGS-graded MS-64 coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker, realized $19,800 and $18,000, respectively.

5. 1809 Large Cent in MS-64 BN

On August 6, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved certified MS-64-Brown 1809 large cent for $43,200. On August 15, 2018, when market levels for early copper coins were much higher than they were in August 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-64-Brown 1809 large cent without a CAC sticker for $22,800.

6. 1856 Flying Eagle Cent in PR-65

On August 6, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-65 1856 Flying Eagle cent for $31,200. On June 18, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1856 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $21,600. Both pieces were struck from the same pair of dies.

7. 1917-D Buffalo Nickel in MS-66

On August 7, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-66 1917-D Buffalo nickels. The 1917-D with a CAC sticker brought $5,520, and the 1917-D without a sticker realized $3,360.

8. 1859 Seated Liberty Dime in PR-64

On August 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-64 1859 dime for $1,350. In April 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-64 1859 dime without a CAC sticker for $990.

9. 1911 Barber Dime in MS-67

On August 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1911 Barber dime for $1,524.38. On the same day, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1911 dime without a CAC sticker for $1,207.20.

10. 1900 Lafayette Commemorative Silver Dollar in MS-65

On August 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1900 Lafayette commemorative silver dollar for $4,817.50. On May 15, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 Lafayette dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,960. A couple of days earlier, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 Lafayette dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,840.

