In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of February, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Los Angeles and Dallas. Here are 10 examples, selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1906-O Barber Dime in MS-67

On February 6, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1906-O dime for $15,400 USD. Another certified MS-67 1906-O dime has not been auctioned recently. On April 4, 2021, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1906-O dime without a CAC sticker for $3,350.

2. 1900-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On Feb. 6, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1900-O Morgan silver dollar for $4,736.60. On January 23, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1900-O without a CAC sticker for $2,761.88. On Jan. 16, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1900-O without a CAC sticker for $2,700.

3. 1904-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On Feb. 6, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1904-O Morgan silver dollar for $5,060. On Jan. 27, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1904-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $3,760.

4. 1905 Lewis & Clark Exposition Commemorative Gold Dollar in MS-66

On Feb. 13, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1905 Lewis & Clark Exposition commemorative One Dollar Gold piece for $24,751.10. On October 7, 2021, Heritage auctioned an NGC-graded MS-66 coin without a CAC sticker for $8,400. Several non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66 1905 Lewis & Clark One Dollar Gold pieces were auctioned during 2020: by Heritage for $7,200 on November 20, by Legend for $6,168.75 on Oct. 8, by Legend for $8,225 on July 16, by Heritage for $7,200 on June 4, and another by Heritage for $6,900 also on June 4, 2020.

5. 1935 Peace Dollar in MS-66

On Feb. 14, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1935 Peace dollar for $2,520. On December 15, 2021, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1935 Peace Dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,800.

6. 1856 Flying Eagle Cent in Proof 65

On. Feb. 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-65 1856 Flying Eagle cent for $30,000. On June 13, 2021, the Goldbergs auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1856 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $22,200.

7. 1806 ‘Pointed 6’ $5 Gold Half Eagle in AU-55

On Feb. 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-55 1806 ‘Pointed 6’ $5 gold coin for $18,600. On May 27, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1806 ‘Pointed 6’ $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $8,812.50, less than half as much. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

8. 1800 $10 Gold Eagle in AU-55

On Feb. 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-55 1800 $10 gold coin for $30,000. On April 24, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1800 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $20,400. Both non-CAC certified coins were struck from the same pair of dies. While market levels for these increased between April 24 and Feb. 24, the increase was certainly not greater than 20%.

9. 1915 $2.5 Gold Quarter Eagle in MS-65

On Feb. 25, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1915 $2.5 gold coin for $10,800. On Aug. 20, 2021, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-65 1915 $2.5 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker, for $5,280 each. A moderate increase in market levels for high-grade Indian Head $2.5 gold coins would not account for a CAC-approved certified coin realizing more than twice as much as a non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-65 1915 $2.5 coin.

10. 1916-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-65

On Feb. 27, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1916-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $11,273.90. On Jan. 9, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1916-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $7,736.62.

