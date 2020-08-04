CAC-approved coins coins outperformed other certified coins at a live auction in Las Vegas and in various public Internet sales during the month of July. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1880 Half Dollar in PF-66 CAM

On July 5, the firm GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-certified ‘Proof-66 Cameo’ 1880 half dollar for $4,276.12 USD. Proof 1880 halves with such certification have not been auctioned recently. In April 2019, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 Cameo 1880 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,400. In January 2019, at a FUN Convention, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified ‘Proof-66+ [sixty-six plus] Cameo’ 1880 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,880.

2. 1946 Washington Quarter in MS-67

On July 8, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1946 Washington quarter for $690. On June 23, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1946 quarter without a CAC sticker for $456. On April 15, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1946 quarter without a CAC sticker for $480.

3. 1959-D Washington Quarter in MS-67

On July 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1959-D Washington quarter for $2,316.38. The last PCGS-graded MS-67 1959-D quarter to sell at auction was in a Heritage event at a Long Beach Expo in June 2019. That 1959-D did not have a CAC sticker and sold for $1,440.

4. 1939-S Half Dollar in MS-67

On July 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1939-S half dollar for $1,190.25. On June 24, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1939-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $990. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1939-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $780

5. 1909-S Lincoln Cent in MS-65 RD

On July 14, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, certified MS-65RD 1909-S Lincoln cent for $1,680. This coin was designated by PCGS as having full original mint red (RD) color. On April 28, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1909-S Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $990. On April 14, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1909-S Lincoln cent, without a CAC sticker for $810.

6. 1857 Half Cent in MS-64 RB

On July 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, certified MS-64RB 1857 half cent for $1,468.75. The two letters after the numerical grade, “RB”, indicate that this coin has been certified as exhibiting a combination of toned brown and original mint red color. On August 11, 2019, the firm David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-certified MS-64RB 1857 half cent without a CAC sticker for $725. In December 2017, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified MS-64RB 1857 half cent without a CAC sticker for $720.

7. 1863 Three Cent Silver in MS-66

On July 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1863 Three Cent Silver for $6,756.25. On May 3, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1863 Three Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $3,500.

8. 1861-S $2.50 Gold Quarter Eagle in AU-58

On July 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1861-S $2.50 gold coin for $17,037.50. On August 13, 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1861-S $2.50 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $6,600.

9. 1865-S $5 Gold Half Eagle in XF-45

On July 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1865-S $5 gold coin for $5,640. The last PCGS- or NGC-graded XF-45 1865-S $5 gold coin to sell at auction was a PCGS-graded XF-45 coin, without a CAC sticker which Heritage auctioned for $4,320 in August 2018.

10. 1862-S $10 Gold Eagle in AU-55

On July 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1862-S $10 gold coin for $31,725. On June 4, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1862-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $19,800.