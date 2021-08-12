CAC coins outperformed other certified coins during the month of July. Here are 10 examples, selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1928 “Mercury” Dime in MS-65 FB

On the 4th of July, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1928 dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $455.62. On June 15, Heritage sold a PCGS certified MS-65- ‘Full Bands’ 1928 dime without a CAC sticker for $300. On June 1, Heritage sold a different PCGS certified MS-65 ‘Full Bands’ 1928 dime without a CAC sticker for $312. This CAC approved 1928 dime thus brought around 50% more than each of its non-CAC counterparts.

2. 1927-S Buffalo Nickel in MS-65

On July 11, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1927-S Buffalo nickel for $13,962.38. On June 13, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-S Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $9,337.50.

3. 1930 “Mercury” Dime in MS-67 FB

On July 11, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1930 Mercury dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $4,847.62. On February 24, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-67-’Full Bands’ 1930 Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $3,240.

4. 1854-C Quarter Eagle Gold Coin in MS-62

On July 13, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1854-C $2.5 gold coin for $36,000. On September 18, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-62 1854-C $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $15,600.

5. 1904-S Liberty Head Double Eagle Gold Coin in MS-65

On July 13, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1904-S Liberty Head $20 gold coin for $12,600. On November 20, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1904-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,840. More recently, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1904-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $4,050 on May 9 and a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1904-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,079.54 on May 23, 2021.

6. 1872 Shield Nickel in MS-64

On July 15, Legend Rare Coins auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1872 Shield nickel for $775. Over the last two years, Heritage has sold four PCGS- or NGC-graded MS-64 1872 Shield nickels without CAC stickers for prices ranging from $348 to $480.

7. 1895 Liberty Nickel in MS-66

On July 15, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1895 Liberty nickel for $2,000. On Feb. 16, 2020, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1895 nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,413. Market values for business strike Liberty Head nickels in July 2021 were not higher than they were in February 2020.

8. 1951-S Franklin Half Dollar in MS-67

On July 15, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1951-S half dollar for $2,200. On June 20, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1951-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,560. Both coins have deep colorful toning.

9. 1921 High Relief Peace Dollar in MS-64

On July 15, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-64 grade 1921 ‘High Relief’ Peace dollar for $2,300. On the same day of this Legend auction, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-64 1921 ‘High Relief’ Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,680. On June 9, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-certified MS-64 1921 ‘High Relief’ Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for this same price, $1,680.

10. 1916 Buffalo Nickel Proof in PR-67

On July 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-67 1916 Buffalo nickel for $9,282.38. On July 4, Great Collections sold a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1916 Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $4,855.50.