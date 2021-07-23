In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of June, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Costa Mesa, California, and Dallas, Texas. Here are ten examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1942-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-68

On June 11, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar for $72,000 USD. On April 21, 2021, Legend Rare Coins auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-68 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar without a CAC sticker for $35,250, less than half as much.

2. 1870-CC Seated Liberty Silver Dollar in XF-45

On June 11, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1870-CC silver dollar for $10,800. On January 22, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-45 1870-CC silver dollar, without a CAC sticker for $3,720. On November 20, 2020, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded XF-45 1870-CC silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $3,720.

3. 1884 Morgan Silver Dollar in MS-67

On June 11, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1884 Morgan silver dollar for $6,600. On April 24, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1884 Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120, less than half as much. On March 7, 2021, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1884 Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $3,600.

4. 1797 Heraldic Eagle $10 Gold Coin in AU-50

On June 11, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-50 grade 1797 ‘Heraldic Eagle’ $10 gold coin for $33,600. On November 13, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-50 1797 ‘Heraldic Eagle’ $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $24,000. On October 14, 2020, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded AU-50 1797 ‘Heraldic Eagle’ $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $28,800. The CAC-approved coin brought significantly more than each of two non-CAC 1797 ‘Heraldic Eagle’ tens of equivalent rarity.

5. 1893-CC Morgan Silver Dollar in MS-64

On June 17, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1893-CC Morgan silver dollar for $26,400. On April 24, 2001, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1893-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $13,200, half as much.

6. 1893-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle in AU-58

On June 17, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1893-CC $20 gold coin for $13,200. Of five non-CAC, PCGS-graded AU-58 1893-CC $20 gold coins that have been auctioned by Stack’s Bowers and Heritage since March 2018, not one realized as much as $9,750. On February 23, 2020, David Lawrence sold a PCGS-graded MS-60 1893-CC without a CAC sticker for $8,750.

7. 1857 Flying Eagle Cent in MS-65

On June 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $4,361.62. Two days earlier, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $2,760. On June 10, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $3,120. A CAC-approved coin thus realized much more than either of two non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-65 1857 Flying Eagles.

8. 1912-S Liberty Head Nickel in MS-66

On June 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1912-S Liberty nickel for $14,063.62. On February 25, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1912-S Liberty nickel without a CAC sticker for $4,700. On December 8, 2019, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1912-S Liberty nickel without a CAC sticker for $3,712.50.

9. 1927 Indian head Quarter Eagle in MS-65

On June 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 1927 $2.5 gold coin for $4,528.12. On June 11, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,640.

10. 1926 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS-66

On June 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1926 $20 gold coin for $7,031.25. Less than 20 minutes later, David Lawrence sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1926 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,450, less than half as much.

