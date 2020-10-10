During September, CAC approved coins outperformed other certified coins in a live auction in Dallas and in public internet sales. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1917-D Type One Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-66FH

On September 6, the firm GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1917-D ‘Type One’ Standing Liberty quarter with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation for $2,391.75. On November 20, 2019, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified MS-66FH ‘Type One’ 1917-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,320. In September 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified MS-66FH ‘Type One’ 1917-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,500.

2. 1896 Morgan Silver Dollar in MS-66

On September 9, 2020, Stack’s Bowers sold two certified MS-66 1896 Morgan silver dollars in consecutive lots. The NGC-graded coin with a CAC sticker brought $312. The PCGS-graded MS-66 1896 dollar without a CAC sticker realized $240.

3. 1831 Half Dollar in AU-53

On September 10, in consecutive lots, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded AU-53 1831 half dollars which were struck from the same pair of dies. The CAC-approved coin brought $1,020 and the 1831 half without a CAC sticker realized $456.

4. 1825 Half Dollar in MS-64

On September 14, Goldberg Auctioneers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1825 half dollar for $2,640. In December 2019, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1825 half dollar, without a CAC sticker for $2,070.

These are not of rare die pairings. Market levels for scarce half dollars have not risen since December 2019.

5. 1854-O Three Dollar Gold in XF-45

On September 14, Goldberg Auctioneers auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 1854-O Three Dollar gold piece for $3,360. From July 2018 to January 2020, Heritage sold four non-CAC, PCGS-graded XF-45 1854-O Three Dollar gold pieces for prices ranging from $2,280 to $2,400. On September 18, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-50 1854-O without a CAC sticker for $2,760.

6. 1934-D Buffalo Nickel in MS-66

On September 17, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-66 grade 1934-D Buffalo nickel for $9,000. Although it has been more than a year since a non-CAC, certified MS-66 1934-D nickel has sold at auction, it is illuminating to reflect upon four Heritage auction results for PCGS-graded MS-66 1934-D nickels without CAC approval, $1,20 in August 2019, $1,260 in July 2019, $1,920 in June 2019, and $1,320 in September 2018. Prices for Buffalo nickels are not higher now than they were in 2018 or 2019.

7. 1857 Flying Eagle Cent in MS-66

On September 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $13,200. On August 3, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1857 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $7,200.

8. 1894-O Morgan Silver Dollar in MS-64

On September 18, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-64 1894-O Morgan silver dollars. The 1894-O silver dollar with a CAC sticker brought $8,400. The PCGS-graded MS-64 1894-O dollar without a CAC sticker brought $4,800.

9. 1911 Saint Gaudens $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-65

On September 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1911 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $26,400. On August 4, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1911 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $11,700, less than half as much.

10. 1881 Barber Quarter in Proof 66

On September 27, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1881 quarter for $1,868.62. On September 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1881 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,335.60.