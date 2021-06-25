Charlotte Gold, SS Brother Jonathan Double Eagle Highlight David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Sunday Auction #1176 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 325 lots including 40 Vault Values, 80 No Reserve Lots, and a selection of new offerings from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a popular variety 1969-S 1c NGC/CAC AU58 BN (Doubled Die), a frosty gem 1927-D 10c PCGS MS65 FB, a scarce early Walker 1917-S 50c PCGS MS65 (Reverse), a rare Charlotte issue 1861-C $5 NGC/CAC XF45, an underrated Eagle 1867-S $10 PCGS XF45, and a tough Civil War S-Mint SS Brother Jonathan 1865-S $20 PCGS/CAC AU58.

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, July 4.

