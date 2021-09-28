By Kyle Ponterio – Senior Numismatist and Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Numerous rare, interesting and highly desirable numismatic treasures will soon cross the block in the Stack’s Bowers Ponterio autumn Hong Kong sale. One engaging group is a small but robust offering of material from the Family of H. H. Kung (Kong Xiangxi).

Over the years, provenance has become an increasingly important aspect of collecting, especially pieces from well-known collectors like Eduard Kann, Irving Goodman, and Wa She Wong. It is especially rare to find or learn of a provenance that can be directly linked to the production of items; seven such lots in our Fall 2021 Hong Kong auction do just that. There are two Dollar Patterns and two Half Dollar Patterns dated to the 25th year of the Republic of China, along with three commemorative medals dated to the 32nd year of the Republic that are of special interest, as it was H.H. Kung himself who was responsible for their production. Kung served as the Minister of Finance of the National Government (1933-1944) and as the Chairman of the Bank of China (1944-1948). His foresight and political influence helped shape China’s financial future by reforming the currency system, building the banking system, and increasing the state’s control over the capital market. Adding even more appeal, the medals feature Kung himself on the obverse.

Lot #21533 – Silver Dollar Pattern, Year 25 (1936). San Francisco Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-65+.

Lot #21534 – Silver Dollar Pattern, Year 25 (1936). San Francisco Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-63+.

Lot #21535 – Silver 50 Cents Pattern, Year 25 (1936). San Francisco Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-64.

Lot #21536 – Silver 50 Cents Pattern, Year 25 (1936). San Francisco Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-63+.

Lot #21632 – 10th Anniversary of Kong Xiangxi as Minister of Finance Silver Medal, Year 32 (1943). Guilin Mint. PCGS MS-64.

Lot #21633 – 10th Anniversary of Kong Xiangxi as Minister of Finance Silver Medal, Year 32 (1943). Guilin Mint. PCGS MS-63.

Lot #21634 – 10th Anniversary of Kong Xiangxi as Minister of Finance Silver Medal, Year 32 (1943). Guilin Mint. PCGS MS-64.

* * *

The entire Fall 2021 Hong Kong auction is available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com where you may register and participate in this and other forthcoming sales. We are always seeking coins, medals, and paper money for future auctions, and are currently accepting submissions for our fall Hong Kong Auction in September and our Official Auction of the 2022 NYINC. Additionally, we are accepting submissions for our Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auctions, the next of which will be in October. If you would like to learn more about consigning, whether a singular item or an entire collection, please contact one of our consignment directors today and we will assist you in achieving the best possible return on your material.​

