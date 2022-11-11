Choice Franklin Half Dollars at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1248 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 150 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a shocking 1875 20c NGC Proof 65 UCAM; a lone finest known 1868 G$1 PCGS MS67 PL; an impressively original 1808 $5 PCGS/CAC AU53 (OGH); a scarce D-Mint 1857-D $5 PCGS/CAC AU58; and a fascinating 1851 Humbert $50 PCGS XF45 (Reeded Edge, 887 THOUS, K-6).

This week’s Sunday Auction also features the Bailey Bust Half Collection. Highlights include a desirable two-year 1795 50c PCGS F12 (O-102) ex: Bailey Collection; a scarce 1807 50c PCGS AU55 (Large Stars, 50/20); a richly toned 1811 50c NGC MS61 (O-110, Small 8); a rare issue Mint Error: 1815/2 50c PCGS XF45 (Struck on Defective Planchet); a key overdate 1820/19 50c PCGS MS61 (Curl Base 2); and a choice example 1825 50c NGC MS64+.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

This week’s Sunday Auction features the D.L. Hansen Franklin Half Dollar Collection. This collection features registry-quality selections that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection. Highlights include a tied-for-finest 1955 50c PCGS MS67 FBL ex: D.L. Hansen; a well-struck 1961 50c PCGS MS66 FBL ex: D.L. Hansen; a rare Cameo 1950 50c PCGS Proof 66+ CAM ex: D.L. Hansen; a blast white 1953 50c PCGS Proof 67 DCAM ex: D.L. Hansen; and a near-perfect 1963 50c PCGS Proof 69 DCAM ex: D.L. Hansen.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, November 20.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Bailey Collection and Hansen Franklin half dollars above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: