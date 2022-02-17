Choice Walking Liberty Registry Set Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1210 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 15 Vault Values and over 175 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a first-year issue 1793 1/2c PCGS VF20; a desirable 1894 $1 NGC Proof 67 *Star*; a scarce C-Mint 1854-C $2 1/2 PCGS MS62 ex: D.L. Hansen; a tough date 1874-CC $5 PCGS/CAC AU55 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a very underrated SS Republic: 1846 $10 NGC AU55.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the #4 ranked NGC Registry Set of Walking Liberty half dollars: the Paul’s Ladies Collection. These wonderful ladies are each running with NO RESERVE in Auction #1210.

Highlights from this beautiful collection include an underappreciated 1917-D 50c PCGS MS65 (Reverse); a tough Gem 1917-S 50c NGC MS65 (Obverse); a lustrous 1919-D 50c NGC/CAC MS64+; a scarce 1919-S 50c PCGS MS64; and a key date 1921-S 50c PCGS MS64.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, February 27.

