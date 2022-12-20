Classic Lincoln Cents Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1253 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and a large selection of more than 200 Lincoln Cents!

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS65 RD; a well-struck 1798 Large Eagle $1 PCGS/CAC XF40; a stunningly original 1836 $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC MS63 (Script 8); a lustrous 1807 $5 NGC AU55 (BD-8); a scarce date 1872-S $10 PCGS AU58; and a practically perfect 1911 $10 PCGS/CAC MS65+.

This week’s Sunday Auction features over 75 NO RESERVE Lots. Highlights include a gorgeous overdate 1803/2 $5 PCGS/CAC MS64; a rare variety 1818 $5 PCGS/CAC MS63 (5D/50); a registry-quality 1823 $5 PCGS MS64; an expertly preserved 1838-D $5 PCGS MS61; and a tied-for-finest-known 1852-C $5 PCGS/CAC MS64.

