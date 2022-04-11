Classic US Commemorative Collection Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1217 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 550 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and over 200 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-for-finest-known 1822 1c NGC MS65 BN; a Matte Proof ultra-Gem 1910 1c PCGS Proof 67 RD; a Full Band key date 1916-D 10c NGC MS64+ FB; a well-preserved Full Head 1928-S 25c PCGS MS67+ FH; an appealing rarity 1802/1 $5 PCGS/CAC AU55 (OGH); and a tough 1811 $5 NGC/CAC AU58.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Cooperstown Commemorative Collection. This brilliant set of classic commemoratives boasts over 140 pieces all running with NO RESERVE. The impressive lineup is full of key dates, conditional rarities, and, of course, coins with outstanding eye appeal.

Highlights include a crisply defined 1922 Grant with Star 50c NGC MS64; a key to the commemorative series 1928 Hawaiian 50c PCGS MS64; a popular 1918 Lincoln-Illinois 50c NGC MS67; a scarce 1915-S Panama-Pacific 50c PCGS MS64; a stunning Gem 1926-S Oregon 50c NGC/CAC MS67+; and a satiny 1935 Spanish Trail 50c NGC MS65.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, April 17.

