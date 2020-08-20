Classic US Gold Highlights Weekly David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The David Lawrence Rare Coin Weekly Internet Auction #1132 is now live and features over 300 coins plus 100 Vault Values and 125 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a gorgeously toned 1851 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 65 (Restrike); a flashy 1857 $1 PCGS Proof 63; a Civil War issue 1864 $5 PCGS/CAC AU58; and a choice AU 1797 Large Eagle $10 PCGS AU55 (BD-2A, R.4).

Be sure to browse and bid early – auction closes Sunday, August 30.

The first highlight is an 1857-O $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC MS62. This is a very scarce New Orleans Mint issue, of which only 34,000 coins were struck. None are known in gem condition at either service with the present example being bested by just five at PCGS. Uncommonly well-struck and beautifully preserved, the glittering surfaces show no noteworthy contact marks. The eye appeal is exceptional and the CAC approval signifies premium quality for the assigned grade.

The next highlight is an SS Central America: 1857-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC MS65 (Gold Foil). An exciting double eagle from the famous SS Central America Hoard, this lustrous gem example has beautiful yellow-gold central devices framed by deeper orange-gold toning along the rims. With such terrific eye appeal, it should be no surprise that it has received CAC approval for quality.

Our final highlight is a 1925-S $20 NGC/CAC AU58. A gorgeous slider of the key date in the Saint-Gaudens series, this coin offers bright, lustrous surfaces that display strong motifs. Outstanding eye appeal for the grade has earned it the coveted CAC sticker of approval.

Some of the other highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, August 30.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

Special Consignment Offering from David Lawrence

With DLRC’s Sunday Night Auctions, you can realize more money for your key date or or other rare coins with the quickest turnarounds and most flexible options available.

In an effort to help dealers continue to turn their inventory during this absence of coins shows and in an attempt to help collectors who are looking to turn some of their coins into cash or are just considering a great time to sell, we are offering some of the best consignment specials we’ve ever had at DLRC.

Through the end of June, we are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns

For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance

For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround

We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard Terms That Still Apply: