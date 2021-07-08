Classic US Key Dates Highlight David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Sunday Auction #1178 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 380 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 55 No Reserve Lots.
Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a beautiful Gem key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS65 RD, a registry-quality 1976-D $1 PCGS MS67 (Type 1), the sole finest known 1861-S $2 1/2 PCGS MS63, a rare repunched mintmark variety 1848-D/D $5 PCGS AU50 (RPM FS-501), a popular Carson City issue 1874-CC $20 NGC/CAC AU58, and an attractive and affordable 1907 High Relief $20 NGC XF40 (Wire Edge).
In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, July 18.
- 1877 1c PCGS/CAC AU58
- 1910 1c PCGS Proof 67 BN
- 1863 3cS PCGS Proof 66
- 1866 5c NGC Proof 67 CAM (With Rays)
- 1938-D 10c PCGS MS68 FB
- 1871-CC 25c PCGS AG-03
- 1937 25c PCGS MS64 (Doubled Die Obverse)
- 1874 50c PCGS Proof 64 CAM (Arrows)
- 1918 50c PCGS MS65
- 1862 $1 PCGS AU50 (OGH)
- 1888 $1 NGC MS67
- 1888-O $1 PCGS MS66+
- 1893-S $1 PCGS F12
- 1925 $1 PCGS MS67
- 1858-D G$1 PCGS XF45 (OGH)
- 1874 $3 PCGS MS64
- 1809/8 $5 PCGS XF45
- 1834 Classic Head $5 NGC AU53 (Crosslet 4)
- 1843-D $5 PCGS AU58+ (Medium D)
- 1866-S $5 NGC XF45 (Motto)
- 1909-S $5 PCGS MS62
- 1847 $10 PCGS MS60
- SS Brother Jonathan: 1862-S $20 NGC AU58
- Faceplate for Kellogg & Humbert Ingot (#756)
If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.
Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!
* * *
