Sunday Auction #1222 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and 200 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a famous key date 1901-S 25c PCGS/CAC VG-08; a lustrous 1799 $1 PCGS AU55 (B-16, BB-158); a low-mintage 1824/1 $2 1/2 PCGS AU53; an attractive 1805 $5 NGC AU55; a rare S-Mint 1866-S $10 NGC AU53 (No Motto); and an original 1852 Assay $50 887 THOUS $50 PCGS/CAC VF20 (OGH).

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Clearwater Barber Dime Collection. This selection boasts more than 40 high-end pieces bursting with outstanding eye appeal. All running with no reserve, these are definitely lots to watch.

Highlights include an originally toned 1893-S 10c PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: Duckor; a near-finest 1895 10c PCGS MS66+; a blast white 1897-O 10c NGC MS66; a tied-for-finest 1903-S 10c NGC MS67; a key date 1904-S 10c PCGS MS66 ex: Lily Nicole; and an impressive 1909-O 10c PCGS/CAC MS66+ ex: Lily Nicole.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, May 22.

