Colonial and Early Copper Coin Heritage Auction December 19

The December 19 Showcase auction from Heritage Auctions focuses on a selection of Colonial coinage and early US Mint copper issues, all ready to find new homes with eager collectors. Bidding for this auction is open now, and it will continue through a Live session scheduled for Monday, December 19 at 6 PM CT.

One outstanding coin featured in this auction is a 1794 1/2 C High Relief Head, C-9, B-9, graded MS60 Brown by PCGS. This coin is in the late die state, showing the obverse cracks at the cap and LIBERTY well advanced, with a small rim cud visible on the dentils just left of the reverse fraction. C-9 is plentiful overall, although Mint State specimens are elusive. This piece is pedigreed to Cohen. Original, satiny luster glows in the fields with a faint cartwheel effect and hints of remaining mint red. Lightly struck interiors retain some planchet surface marks, but no significant post-strike abrasions are seen. A uniform burgundy-brown patina characterizes much of each side. Eye-appealing for the grade. The EAC grade is AU55.

Some of the other fascinating coins featured in this auction include:

