Colonial, Gold Rarities Highlight the Stack’s Bowers Winter 2022 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce their Winter 2022 Showcase Auction, the Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Winter Expo. The sale will be offered across 15 sessions, beginning on Thursday, October 27 with live bidding for Part II of the Sydney F. Martin Collection and ending with the final Internet Only session on Wednesday, November 9. Presented is an exciting array of Numismatic Americana, U.S. Colonial and Federal coinage, and physical bitcoins and cryptocurrency, including several significant collections that represent the pinnacle of their respective categories.

Colonial Coins

Part II of the Sydney F. Martin Collection will be offered in two live sessions on October 27 and 28 to be held at the Expo location in Baltimore, Maryland. Session 1 will include Martin’s French colonial material, Rosa Americana coinage, and 1785-1786 Connecticut coppers, while Session 2 will feature Washingtoniana. Each of these collections is remarkable and reflects Martin’s decades of collecting and unparalleled research. Part II includes such highlights as one of three known 1785 African Head, Miller 4.2-F.6. Connecticut coppers and a rare 1724/3 Rosa Americana Pattern penny, Martin 4.1-G.1. graded MS-64 BN (PCGS) that was once in the collections of Virgil Brand and John J. Ford, Jr.

Additional colonial coins in the Winter 2022 Expo Auction include a recently-discovered NE shilling, which tops the population census at MS-61 (NGC); a VG-8 (PCGS) 1786 Non Vi Virtute Vici copper; an EF-45 (PCGS) 1694 Carolina Elephant token, PROPRIETORS, O/E variety; an MS-63 BN (PCGS) 1760 Voce Populi farthing; and an EF-40 (PCGS) ca. 1785 Bar copper. This colonial material is presented in cooperation with the Colonial Coin Collectors Club (C4).

Early US Gold Coins

Presented from the Harvey B. Jacobson, Jr. Collection is a complete set of Capped Bust $10 gold eagles, 1795 through 1804, including all known die varieties struck for circulation. This 32-piece set is the third known complete collection of this series and the second such set offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, who in 2019 presented the Anthony Taraszka Collection.

Standouts from the Jacobson Collection include a rare BD-3, 9 Leaves 1795 Capped Bust Right eagle graded AU-58 (NGC); an exceptional MS-62 (PCGS) BD-1 1796 Capped Bust Right eagle; a BD-2 1797 Heraldic Eagle $10 graded MS-62 (PCGS); and an 1804 BD-1, Crosslet 4 example graded MS-61 (NGC).

The Harvey B. Jacobson, Jr. Collection will open for live bidding on November 1 at 2:00 pm PDT.

The CBL Set of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins from the Fairmont Collection is another standout offering in the Stack’s Bowers Winter sale. Comprising mostly complete runs of each denomination beginning in 1834, the CBL Set exhibits an astounding combination of Condition Census and Everyman quality across the rarest dates and varieties of U.S. gold. Highlights from the CBL Set from the Fairmont Collection include a superior MS-62 (PCGS) 1909-O Indian half eagle; an MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1884-CC Liberty Head eagle; and an exceptional No Motto 1866-S Liberty Head double eagle graded AU-58 (PCGS).

The Augustana Collection is the source for astounding rarities from the Dahlonega Mint – including an MS-61 (PCGS) 1860-D gold dollar, an AU-55 (PCGS) 1854-D quarter eagle, and an MS-62 (PCGS) 1859-D half eagle.

An impressive assortment of high-end Saint-Gaudens double eagles is presented from the Collection of Dr. Gregory D. Jay, highlighted by an MS-60 (PCGS) OGH 1926-D and an MS-62 (PCGS) 1925-S.

Of particular note is an incredible six-piece 1885 gold Proof set with all denominations from the gold dollar through the double eagle. These coins all display exceptional eye appeal, and the majority are approved by CAC. Also offered is a near-complete nine-piece 1900 Proof set that includes gold coinage. Remarkably, each coin in this set has been awarded a green sticker by CAC, and they are all housed in desirable old-style NGC holders.

Featured Coins and Physical Cryptocurrency

Among other featured cabinets, the Abernathy Collection presents an impressive array of early copper rarities including a remarkable VF-25 (PCGS) Sheldon-13 1793 Liberty Cap cent and a bold Good-4 (PCGS) Sheldon-80, Jefferson Head variety of the 1795 Liberty Cap cent.

The Addison Collection offers tremendous early American and territorial gold rarities highlighted by a group of “1776” Continental dollars that includes an AU-55 (PCGS) CAC of the Newman 1-B, CURENCY variety struck in brass and a MS-64 (NGC) pewter striking of the Newman 2-C, CURRENCY variety.

Accompanying these colonial and federal coins is an exciting selection of Numismatic Americana including rarities in the token and medal categories. The Numismatic Americana is highlighted by a pair of Libertas Americana medals in silver and bronze, a Feuchtwanger three-cent piece graded MS-63PL (NGC), a 1953 Assay Commission medal with a Presidential appointment document, and a silver 1876 U.S. Diplomatic medal.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also proud to present their Cryptocurrency Anniversary Session, which celebrates one year since their first offering in this category. Presented in this special session is an unprecedented 104 coins spanning the Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies. This remarkable selection showcases all the most popular series including Casascius, Lealana, BTCC, Microsoul, MoonBits, Satori, Crypto Imperator, Denarium, Titan Mint, and many others. Seventy-two coins are loaded and funded with cryptocurrency, while 32 lots feature non-loaded coins including redeemed, unfunded, and crypto-themed items. This diverse offering will appeal to advanced specialists as well as collectors who are looking to dip their toes into this category for the first time.

* * *

The complete Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles 2022 Winter Expo is now available for viewing and pre-bidding on the firm’s website www.StacksBowers.com. For questions on this offering or to consign your gold and colonial coins to a future sale, contact the firm at [email protected] or call (800) 566-2580.

