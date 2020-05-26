Condition Census 1845 Liberty Seated Dollar in Stack's Bowers June 2020 Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



Throughout the 1840s, the United States Mint struck silver dollars only at the request of bullion depositors who asked for this denomination. There was no significant supply of domestically mined silver available during that decade, limiting the amount of bullion available for dollar coinage. The net result for the silver dollar was a decade of low mintages, the highest only 184,618 pieces in 1842.

The 1845 is one of the lowest mintage silver dollars from the 1840s with just 24,500 circulation strikes produced, second only to the 1844 of which 20,000 were struck. Most silver dollars of that decade circulated domestically, but were valued at a slight premium. Many were exported to Europe, and after 1852 nearly all Liberty Seated dollars were exported to Asia. The small number of coins produced virtually guaranteed that even in worn condition the 1845 is among the scarcest silver dollars of its era.

In Mint State, the 1845 is a landmark rarity, “the rarest of all Liberty Seated dollars of the 1840s and [maybe] the rarest Philadelphia Mint Liberty Seated dollar, period” (per Q. David Bowers, 1993). In fact, the 1845 is incredibly challenging to locate in Choice Mint State or finer even relative to lower-mintage issues like the 1851 and 1852.

We are thrilled to feature a significant MS-63 (PCGS) example in lot 1022​ of our June 2020 Santa Ana Auction. The definition is razor sharp to full throughout the design and the surfaces have a satiny texture overlaid in slightly mottled sandy-olive and antique silver patina. This piece ranks among the finest that PCGS has seen, with only three examples listed in the present grade and a single coin graded MS-64.The importance of this Choice Mint State example for advanced Liberty Seated or silver dollar enthusiasts cannot be overstated.

New Dates for Next Hong Kong Auction

Fresh off the success of their monumental 10th Anniversary Hong Kong auction earlier this month, Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio has finalized new dates for their next sale focused on Chinese and other regional rarities. Previously slated for August 17-20 in conjunction with the Hong Kong Coin Show (HKCS), this auction will now take place October 5-8, 2020 and be held at the Mira Hotel as have previous Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Hong Kong sales. It will not be held alongside the HKCS, which plans to retain its original August dates.

The shift in dates will allow the firm to space out the time between the two annual sales, the first of which had been postponed nearly two months due to the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Despite this postponement and the overall uncertainty that has gripped the globe, the firm was pleased to announce that their 10th Anniversary sale brought incredible results, with total prices realized achieving $13.2 million—154% of the high estimate! This extra time between spring and fall sales will allow for additional consignments to be added, ensuring that the October auction will be as wildly anticipated as the recently-completed May event. The firm has set a new consignment deadline of July 17, replacing the previous date of May 29.

