Dahlonega Gold U.S. Coins Highlight David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Sunday Auction #1186 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 400 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots. This week’s auction includes a variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items.

Featured in this week’s auction is the Abbeville Collection of Dahlonega Gold. A complete set of gold produced at the small North Georgia mint, the Abbeville Collection is the first complete set of coins that we’ve had the privilege to offer. Highlighted by the famous 1861-D Gold Dollar NGC AU50 that was produced by Confederate Soldiers after taking over the mint, the collection also includes a rare 1851-D G$1 NGC MS64, a tough 1855-D G$1 NGC AU53 (Type 2), a classic rarity 1856-D $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC F15 (OGH), a rare PCGS holder 1854-D $3 PCGS XF40 (Rare PCGS 1.1 Holder), and a final year 1861-D $5 NGC AU Details (Cleaned).

Named for the city of Abbeville, South Carolina that was the home of famous statesman John C. Calhoun who organized the first meeting of the secessionist movement in Abbeville, the city also hosted the last cabinet meeting of the Confederacy before Jefferson Davis was captured in South Georgia. Many believe that the gold coffers of the Confederacy were lost in or near Abbeville, and thus the collection was named for what could have been the one-time location of some of these pieces. A wide variety of pieces with quality ranging from severely under-graded to pieces that display a light cleaning, this collection is perfect for the true collector and we are pleased to offer it.

This auction also features the Texas Toned Morgan Collection. This set of 21 beautifully toned dollars will be auctioned each with no reserve in auction #1186.

1851-D G$1 NGC MS64

A rare Mint State survivor in choice condition. From a mintage of just 9,882 coins, only a single piece has been graded finer between both services. A later die state example as evidenced by the heavy radial die crack from the I in AMERICA. The surfaces radiate glowing luster and are uniformly colored an ideal warm medium-gold. The striking detail is impressively sharp though the LLA in DOLLAR and the 5 in the date are softly defined as usual. Overall the eye appeal is wonderful and sure to please the discerning Southern gold connoisseur.

1855-D G$1 NGC AU53 (Type 2)

The second-rarest of the Dahlonega gold dollars, it is also the rarest in high grades. In 1855, the Dahlonega Mint produced only 1,811 Gold Dollars. In addition, this is the only D-Mint Type II Gold Dollar, thus placing additional pressure on an already popular date. This pleasing AU is quite well struck for the issue with all design elements well represented despite light highpoint rub to be expected of the grade. The surfaces are a lovely medium-gold in color and reveal no singularly distracting abrasions only light clash marks. Overall a splendid example, one of the finest of this rare and desirable issue we’ve had to pleasure of offering.

1861-D G$1 NGC AU50

For a variety of reasons, the 1861-D is considered to be the most important and desirable gold coin produced at the Dahlonega Mint. It is the single rarest collectible gold dollar, and it is the only issue conclusively produced entirely by the Confederacy. It is an issue with multiple levels of demand, and it has been coveted by collectors long before there was an established rare date gold market. An estimated 65-75 are known in total, with around a dozen or so having claims to Uncirculated status. Some of these higher-graded coins have been processed and are no longer original as a result. Many others are off the market in tightly held collections. The coin offered here an incredibly preserved AU survivor. Smooth, fantastically clean surfaces blend olive-gold along with original luster to create a wonderful piece to view in hand. The central devices exhibit crispness and only the lightest among of high-point wear is perceptible over the highpoints. This is truly a rare opportunity to obtain a major U.S. piece of Confederate history.

1856-D $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC F15 (OGH)

A remarkable, original coin that holds considerable attraction for the advanced collector. A classic rarity in the series, with the lowest mintage, 874 pieces, of any Quarter Eagle produced at the Dahlonega Mint. The present Fine specimen is one of only 38 examples graded by PCGS and one of less than a dozen between both services to earn CAC approval. Rich orange-gold surfaces showcase ample detail considering the grade level and retain solid underlying luster in the protected areas. Overall a highly attractive piece considering the assigned grade that would a magnificent addition to any gold cabinet.

1854-D $3 PCGS XF40 (Rare PCGS 1.1 Holder)

A new listing in the PCGS holder census, this piece is housed in a PCGS Generation 1.1 holder. This style of holder was only in use for a week or so in mid-February 1986 and is very scarce. The coin and holder combination is an exciting opportunity for the advanced collector of Southern gold. The 1854-D is the only Dahlonega issue in the $3 gold series. From a scant mintage of 1,120 coins, very few survive in high grade. The present example is well-detailed for the grade as well as the issue with light wear on the high points and minimal, inconsequential circulation marks. Pleasing tangerine-gold surfaces offer considerable remaining luster and lovely eye appeal.

1861-D $5 NGC AU Details (Cleaned)

Only 75-80 pieces are believed to exist. An elusive and historically significant southern branch mint issue that has an official mintage of just 1,597 pieces and an unknown (but tiny) production under the auspices of the Confederacy. This relatively affordable example is attractive despite an old cleaning. Most noticeable on the reverse, the luster stands out quite prominently there. Uniform light golden coloration coats both sides and crisp design definition can be seen throughout. A fantastic opportunity for the Southern gold collector.

