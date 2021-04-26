Daniel Frank Sedwick's Upcoming Treasure Auction 29 Now Online

Treasure, World, U.S. Coin and Paper Money Auction 29 Live on the Internet, Friday-Saturday, May 7-8 and Monday, May 10

By Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC ……



After several months of working with consignors to bring you the best fresh material at realistic levels, we are proud and privileged to present to you our 29th auction. Some would say it is our best ever! Here are some highlights to watch for:

In Gold Cobs, dominated by 1715 Fleet Gems as always, we offer a choice (MS 63) Cuzco 2 escudos (lot 36) as well as a very rarely seen Cuzco 1 escudo (lot 37), both dated 1698 for the one year they were made.

In Shipwreck Ingots you will find THREE gold bars from the Atocha (lots 51-53), in addition to silver ingots from the “Tumbaga wreck” (ca. 1528), Atocha (1622) and Maravillas (1656), plus a very rare large ingot (lot 61) from the Santa Margarita (1622) found in 1980. Also be sure to check out the large natural gold specimens dubbed “Golden Coral” (lot 55) and “Golden Fist” (lot 56) – from Alaska and California, respectively.

In Shipwreck Coins be sure to watch for a PCGS-certified gold 2 escudos (lot 68) from the Atocha, as well as strong selections of choice Concepción (1641), Capitana (1654), 1715 Fleet and Rooswijk (1739) coins. Three $20 “double eagles” from the “Fort Capron Treasure”, SS Central America (1857) and SS Brother Jonathan (1865), lots 249-251, are worth noting as well.

In Mexico Silver Cobs we feature several Royals (galanos) from the Isaac Rudman Numismatic Cabinet, most notably a 1607 8 reales (lot 279), a unique and choice (unholed AU 58) 1730/28/5 8 reales (lot 287). Shipwreck enthusiasts will be keen to watch lot 285 (dated 1714), the only NGC-certified 8 reales Royal from the 1715 Fleet.

In Lima Silver Cobs and Potosí Silver Cobs we proudly present the Arturo Rosenheim Collection and several great 8 reales Royals, including: Lima 1689 (lot 341) and 1695 (lot 348); Potosí 1630 (lot 423) and 1652 Type V Transitional (lot 449), plus a non-holed, NGC-certified AU 53 1742 (lot 539). We finish Potosí with a unique 2 reales Heart of 1733 assayer E (lot 623).

All other cobs (Colombia, Guatemala, Panama, and Spain) are now in the World Coins section to accommodate several more important collections, namely the Esmeralda Collection of Gran Colombia Coinage (1819-1830); Part II of the Nueva Granada Collection of Colombian Rarities; and Part I of the Antiqua Collection of Guatemalan Cobs.

In Colombia we feature several “finest knowns”, including: 4 escudos 1826 (lot 805); “Libertad Americana” 8 reales 1819 (lot 832); and República de Colombia / Nueva Granada mule 8 reales 1820 (lot 834); in addition to many important patterns and other rarities.

Also look for trophies in Cuba (lot 937, an MS 70 piefort 100 pesos 1990), Ecuador (lot 956, an NGC MS 65 4 reales of 1844), Guatemala (lot 1037, a gold Proof 10 pesos essai of 1894) and Mexico (lot 1042, an NGC-finest 8 escudos of 1750, and lot 1073, an NGC-finest Durango “hookneck” 8 reales of 1824).

Finally be sure to witness our largest-to-date selection of Spanish gold coins, featuring this auction’s “Best in Show” Segovia milled 8 escudos 1721/19 (lot 1150).

In Medals and Decorations we feature the latest installment in Selections from the John Adams Collection of Admiral Vernon Medals.

Next, in U.S. Coins and Paper Money you will find an NGC VF 30 Draped Bust dollar 1796 (lot 1263).

World Paper Money features the first-known República de Costa Rica 100 and 50 colones remainders from the 1917 issuance (lots 1303 and 1304), plus the popular Banco Internacional “La Mandolina” 50 colones of 1916 (lot 1302), as well as a major Guatemalan rarity: the PMG-finest 1934-dated 10 quetzales from the General Orellana series in Choice UNC 63 (lot 1314).

We round out the auction with Ancient Coins and Coin Jewelry, followed by the usual great selection of artifacts. Shipwreck Artifacts features long gold chains from the Atocha (lot 1378) and 1715 Fleet (lot 1394), and in Non-Wreck Artifacts we present all kinds of fossils and firearms. The coveted “final lot” position in the Documents section (lot 1443) goes to an original 1912 newspaper covering the Titanic disaster just five days after the sinking.

After a Sunday to regroup, we finish the auction with a video-off Express session on Monday for all your lower-priced needs from every section. Enjoy!

Here’s wishing everyone good health and happy bidding, and to all our consignors we say many thanks!

