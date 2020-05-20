Danville Collection Morgan Dollars Highlights David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1119 consists of over 300 brand NEW coins plus over 50 Vault Values and over 80 No Reserve Lots.

The Danville Collection of Morgan Dollars is an excellent assortment of high quality common dates or slightly better date Morgan Dollars. With a focus on eye appeal and mostly lustrous, white pieces, the collection is certainly eye appealing. Highlighted by the semi-key dates of the 1884-S $1 PCGS MS62, the 1893-CC $1 PCGS MS64, the 1895-O $1 PCGS MS61, and the 1897-O $1 PCGS MS64, we expect to see spirited bidding action as the coins are being offered with No Reserve!

Be sure to review all of these exquisite pieces before the auction closes on Sunday, May 31.

Our first highlight coin is an 1804 25c PCGS VG-08. Extremely popular due to its major-rarity silver dollar cousin and the fact that the 1804 quarter is quite scarce. Only 6,738 coins were struck and very few survive in sound condition. It’s much scarcer than the 1796 quarter as few were saved and this particular example is quite handsome for the grade. Light gun-metal grey surfaces are smooth and the devices are boldly outlined.

The second highlight is an 1859-C G$1 PCGS AU58. Satiny, orange-gold surfaces show exceptional detail for the issue and the grade. A choice addition for the astute Southern gold collector as this date was the final gold dollar to be issued at the Charlotte Mint. Approximately 5,235 pieces were produced with an estimated 250 pieces surviving today, mostly in grades of XF and lower. Uncirculated examples are very scarce and desirable and every known example is struck quite weakly at some point on the coin.

Our final highlight is an 1924 $20 PCGS MS67. A perfect Saint Gaudens type coin. This is an unusual date to see in superb gem condition, but the satiny fields and jaw-dropping eye appeal of this piece are certainly deserving of the advanced grade.

Some of the other highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, May 31.

