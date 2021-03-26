By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……

Sunday Auction #1163 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 400 total lots, including 30 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots. Included in our No Reserve lots is a wonderful selection of Carson City Mint and better-date Morgan dollars.

This week’s sale also features a variety of other fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a scarce one-year Proof type coin 1859 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 66, a gorgeous 1806 25c NGC MS62 *Star*, a famous key date 1901-S 25c PCGS/CAC AU53, a beautifully toned Proof-only rarity 1895 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 62, and a beautiful slider 1907 High Relief $20 NGC/CAC AU58 (Wire Edge).

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, April 4.

Some of the other highlights from Auction #1163 include:

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, April 4.

* * *

