David Lawrence Features Hansen Collection Coins, More Key Nickels

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a boldly reflective 1879-CC $1 PCGS MS63+ PL (Capped Die), a well preserved 1921 Peace $1 NGC MS66+, a frosty and fresh 1909 $10 PCGS MS66, and a flashy 1864 $20 PCGS AU55.

We’re also excited to bring 49 new selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection to this week’s auction. We hope you will enjoy browsing coins that once held a spot in one of the greatest collection of US Coins ever assembled.

First up is a 1915 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ ex: D.L. Hansen. This amazing example of a very desirable Proof comes from a mintage of just 1,050 coins. Flawless surfaces that feature pastel tints and a boldly defined strike combine to present an exceptional eye appeal. With the PCGS+ grade and a CAC sticker of approval, this coin offers premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade. The primary Hansen set contains a PR68 example for the date.

Our second highlight coin is a 1921-S 5c PCGS MS65. This gorgeous gem example of the key S-mint Buffalo nickel has frosty, lustrous surfaces that are well-struck and toned a light gold with rose undertones.

This lovely piece is an 1893 $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC Proof 64 DCAM. As a fantastic specimen from a low mintage of just 106, this example showcases needle-sharp design elements that contrast starkly against radiant yellow-gold mirrors. With such dazzling eye appeal, it should not come as a surprise that it received CAC certification.

Some of the other highlights of Sunday’s auction include:

