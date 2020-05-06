David Lawrence Features Peach City Collection of Classic US Quarters and Gold Coins

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1117 consists of 275 brand NEW coins plus 90 Vault Values and over 70 No Reserve Lots from the Peach City Quarter & Gold Collection.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items – including a gem 1961 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ (DDO), a sharply struck 1883-S $1 PCGS/CAC MS64, a golden tinted 1880 $1 PCGS Proof 65 CAM, and a lustrous and original 1812 $5 PCGS XF45.

From the great state of Georgia, the Peach City Quarter & Gold Collection is a juicy selection of Standing Liberty Quarters, a complete $2.5 Gold Indian set and over twenty sweet $5 and $10 Liberty Gold pieces. Highlights from this group include: a famous key date 1916 25c PCGS AU50, a rare overdate 1918/7-S 25c PCGS AU58, a key date 1928-D 25c PCGS MS66, a Strong D 1911-D $2 ½ PCGS/CAC AU58, an 1871-CC $5 PCGS VF30 and a popular 1881-CC $10 NGC XF45. All lots are starting at $1 with No Reserve as part of our Guaranteed Auction Program.

Be sure to review all of these exquisite pieces before the auction closes on Sunday, May 17.

The first highlight coin is a 1927-S 25c PCGS MS64. This gorgeous key date S-Mint offers lustrous surfaces adorned in shades of lavender and rose-gold with nice striking detail that makes for choice eye appeal!

The second highlight coin is a 1799 $10 PCGS MS61 (Small Stars Obverse). Both sides feature a semi-prooflike finish with appreciable reflectivity. with a bold strike and attractive yellow-gold patina with rose tints throughout, this coin has indisputable eye appeal!

Our third highlight coin is an 1861 $20 NGC/CAC MS61. This lustrous, Civil War era gold piece offers excellent details and eye appeal for the grade, proving more than worthy of its CAC approval.

