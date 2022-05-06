David Lawrence Features Three-Cent Nickels, Shield Nickels of Skyline Drive Collection

Sunday Auction #1221 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 550 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values, 250 No Reserve Lots, and 100 jaw-dropping pieces from the Skyline Drive Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a highly sought 1796 25c NGC VF20; a tied-for-finest known 1881 Trade Dollar PCGS Proof 67 DCAM ex: Simpson; a popular CC-Mint 1885-CC $1 PCGS MS66 DMPL; a semi-prooflike 1889-CC $1 NGC AU58; a stunning SS Central America: 1856-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC MS64 (Full Serif); and an essentially flawless 1907 High Relief $20 NGC MS65 (Wire Rim).

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is part three of the Skyline Drive Collection. This collection boasts nearly complete sets of both Three-Cent Nickels and Shield Nickels, as well as a smattering of appealing high-end Proof and circulation strikes. Highlights include a tied-for-finest 1887/6 3cN PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ CAM (Strong Overdate); a rare 1867 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 63 (With Rays); a scarce Proof-only 1877 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 CAM; a lovely toned 1913 5c PCGS Proof 67 (Type 2); and a colorful Cameo Gem 1913 10c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 CAM.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, May 15.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Three-Cent and Shield Nickels above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: