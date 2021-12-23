David Lawrence Offering #1 All-Time Everyman Type PCGS Registry Set

Sunday Auction #1202 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 25 Vault Values and 100 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a stunning everyman slider 1795 H10c PCGS/CAC AU58+; a scarce and desirable 1927-D 25c PCGS/CAC MS66 FH ex: Pogue; an early gold eagle 1838 $10 PCGS AU53; a conditionally rare 1892-CC $20 NGC/CAC MS62+; a stunning wire edge 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Wire Edge); a satiny 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS63 (Flat Edge); and a great assortment of both silver and gold World Coins from all around the globe.

Auction #1202 also features selections from the #1 All-time PCGS Everyman Type Registry Set with a complete selection of gold!

Highlights include a desirable Charlotte 1851-C G$1 PCGS AU58; a stunning scarce date 1865 $3 PCGS AU58+; a richly toned 1851 $20 PCGS AU53; and a gorgeous 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS AU58 (Flat Edge).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, January 2.

