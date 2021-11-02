David Lawrence Offering Almost Complete Collection of $3 Gold Coins

Sunday Auction #1195 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 490 total lots – including 15 Vault Values and 201 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a rare large cent 1813 1c PCGS MS62 BN; a key date 1804 25c PCGS/CAC VG-08; a gorgeous condition rarity 1849-D G$1 PCGS MS63; a low-mintage 1852-D $2 1/2 PCGS AU53; a rare S-Mint 1858-S $10 PCGS AU55; and a popular 1874-CC $20 PCGS/CAC AU58.

Auction #1195 also features the Three’s Company Collection. This almost-complete $3 Gold collection boasts 78 stunning examples, including many key dates.

Highlights include a scarce low-mintage 1857-S $3 PCGS AU58; a Civil War 1861 $3 PCGS MS61; a well-struck 1863 $3 PCGS/CAC MS62; a highly desired 1873 $3 PCGS AU53 (Closed 3); a key date 1880 $3 PCGS/CAC MS64; and a rare 1881 $3 PCGS AU55 (OGH). All coins are running as No Reserve lots starting at $1. View and bid on this collector-grade set here to pick up an upgrade or fill a hole in your collection.

Be sure to browse this collection of classic U.S. $3 gold coins, as well as the other highlights, and bid before this auction closes Sunday, November 14.

