Sunday Auction #1197 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 585 total lots – including 25 Vault Values and 160 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a Proof-only 1877 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 CAM; a very rare 1893-CC $1 PCGS MS63; a low-mintage 1861 $3 PCGS/CAC AU55; a scarce first year 1908-S $5 NGC MS61; and a tough O-Mint 1899-O $10 PCGS MS63.

Auction #1197 also features The Idaho Falls Morgan Dollar Collection. This complete set of Morgan Dollars boasts over 100 stunning examples. Highlights include a CC-Mint rarity 1879-CC $1 PCGS MS62 (Capped Die); a key date 1883-S $1 PCGS MS64; a lustrous 1889-CC $1 NGC AU53; a problem-free midgrade 1893-S $1 PCGS/CAC VF25; and a scarce issue 1904-S $1 NGC MS63. All coins are running as No Reserve lots starting at $1!

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes, Sunday, November 28.

