Sunday Auction #1246 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 575 total lots – including more than 250 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied finest known 1938 25c PCGS MS68; a key date 1884-S $1 NGC MS62; a popular Carson City 1893-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS63; a well-preserved 1866-S $2 1/2 PCGS MS62 ex: Eliasberg; and a rare 1861-D $5 PCGS AU Details (Altered Surfaces).

This week also features the final part of the D.L. Hansen Morgan Dollar Collection. This collection features the remaining registry-quality selections that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection and are destined for another high-end cabinet.

Highlights include an attractive 1884-S $1 PCGS MS63 ex: D.L. Hansen; a registry-quality 1892-O $1 PCGS MS66 ex: Vanderbilt/D.L. Hansen; a key date 1895-O $1 PCGS MS62 ex: California/D.L. Hansen; a tied-for-finest-known 1898-S $1 PCGS MS65 DMPL ex: D.L. Hansen; a stunningly gorgeous 1899-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS67+ ex: D.L. Hansen; and a popular 1903-S $1 PCGS MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Auction closes Sunday, November 6.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Morgan dollars above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: