David Lawrence Offers Liberty Hill Collection of Morgan Dollars and Silver Eagles

Sunday Auction #1214 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 650 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and over 325 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a popular early issue 1793 Wreath 1c PCGS F15 (Vine/Bars, OGH); a key date Gem 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66 RD (OGH); a flawless 1882 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 DCAM; a scarce Charlotte issue 1838-C $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC AU58; a semi-prooflike rarity 1875 $2 1/2 NGC AU58; and a near-finest 1867-S $20 PCGS MS62.

From the great state of Texas comes the Liberty Hill Collection, featured in this week’s Sunday Auction. Everything is bigger in Texas and this wonderful group of over 325 certified coins is no exception. With over 200 collector-grade Morgan Dollars and 70 certified Silver Eagles, this collection is a Dollar collector’s dream. Highlights include a key date S-Mint 1884-S $1 NGC MS61; a lustrous slider 1889-CC $1 NGC AU58; a popular Carson City 1889-CC $1 PCGS VF30; a rare 1893-S $1 NGC XF40; and a scarce white 1901 $1 NGC MS62.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 27.

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Liberty Hill collection above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: