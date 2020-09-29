By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The first David Lawrence Rare Coins Internet Auction of October is live. Auction #1137 features 375 coins plus 30 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a brilliantly lustrous 1892-CC $1 PCGS MS66, an extremely desirable 1875 $2 1/2 PCGS MS61, and a superb gem 1924 $20 PCGS MS67.

In this auction, we also have the distinct pleasure of offering over 100 pieces from the Broad Bay Collection of So-Called Dollars.

Our first highlight is a 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66 RD. One of the primary keys to the Lincoln cent collection and a rare date that is coveted by all collectors. Sharply struck motifs stand out boldly and a warm amber-red coloration graces the smooth, lustrous surfaces.

The second highlight is an 1804 25c PCGS XF40. Extremely popular due to its major-rarity silver dollar cousin and the fact that the 1804 quarter is quite scarce. Only 6,738 coins were struck and very few survive in sound condition. This handsome XF example exhibits nice remaining luster and undertones of olive-gold in select areas, revealed when turned under a light. Well-detailed design elements show light, even high-point wear with no marks of any induvial consequence to take away from the lovely eye appeal.

Here we have a 1911-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS63 (Strong D). The key to the Indian Head quarter eagle set with a tiny mintage (relative to the rest of the series) of 55,680 coins. The satiny-orange gold surfaces of this select specimen are boldly struck, with the D mintmark nice and sharp.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

