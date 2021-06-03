David Lawrence Offers Naples Collection of US Gold Coins

Sunday Auction #1173 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 280 lots including 35 Vault Values, 35 No Reserve Lots, and a selection of new offerings from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is an original key date 1796 25c PCGS/CAC VG-10, an exciting branch mint rarity 1854-D $3 NGC AU58, a scarce early type coin 1801 $10 PCGS/CAC MS62, a stunning S-Mint Gem 1914-S $10 PCGS MS65, and a popular, rare Saint 1929 $20 PCGS MS64+.

This week’s sale also features The Naples Gold Collection. This collection contains a wide variety of US gold issues, highlighted by a strong selection of $20 Saint-Gaudens Gold Double Eagles, a few select $20 Liberty Gold Double Eagles, and an outstanding 1907 Wire Edge $10 PCGS MS63.

The collection has been assembled by a well-versed numismatist who has long appreciated the variety in designs, eye appeal, and scarcity of many different issues. Having worked with the Naples Collector previously, we’re pleased to continue the relationship in offering this piece of his collection. While venturing to buy coins in “affordable” grades before the price jumps at the next level, these selections offer a vast selection in price ranges that are more reasonable than the higher grade issues that we’ve seen bring crazy numbers in the current market. The Naples Collection is being sold with very fair reserves, as we have evaluated each and every piece with the collector and analyzed the current market values.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 13.

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 13.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: