The Weekly Internet Auction #1136 is live and features 240 brand NEW coins plus 50 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including an elusive 1805 25c PCGS MS63, a beautifully toned 1885 50c PCGS/CAC MS66+, a choice 1866 $1 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Motto), and a well-struck 1800 $5 PCGS MS62.

We are also pleased to be offering 40 new selections from the Dell Loy Hansen Collection. Don’t miss out on a chance to own a piece that once held a place in the greatest collection of U.S. coins ever assembled.

Our first highlight is a 1938-D Buffalo 5c PCGS MS68 ex: D.L. Hansen. The essentially flawless surfaces are sharply defined and radiantly lustrous. Pastel toning on both sides enhances the already incredible eye appeal. Another example of the same grade is held in the number one Hansen Collection set.

Our second highlight is a 1950-S/D 25c PCGS/CAC MS67. Tied for finest known example of the scarce over mintmark variety, frosty luster graces the golden tinted surfaces of this well-struck piece. The underlying D mintmark is clearly visible beneath the primary S. Stunning eye appeal has earned it CAC approval for quality.

Our third highlight coin is a 1960 50c NGC Proof 69 UCAM. Tied for finest known at either service, this piece is essentially flawless as expected of the advanced grade. Brilliant, deeply reflective mirrors and fully struck devices provide excellent contrast.

Other auction highlights include:

