David Lawrence Rare Coin Auction Features Key Date Morgan Dollars, High Relief Saint

The first highlight coin is an 1893-S $1 PCGS XF40. This is the key to the Morgan dollar date set in grades Good-MS65 with the exception of perhaps the Proof-only 1895. A pleasing XF example, this piece offers plenty of remaining luster and nice details for the grade.

Our second highlight is an 1895 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 67 CAM. The 1895 is generally considered the set-stopping date to a complete Morgan set. With an original mintage of only 880 coins, no business strikes were issued of this date, making it especially desirable for collectors of Morgan Dollars. The present example displays fantastic contrast and the design elements are nicely frosted and struck with pinpoint precision. Liquidlike mirrors are largely untoned save for a select few places of blue and deep gold tints along the rims. Extraordinary preservation and technical quality combined with beautiful, original toning and the coveted CAC sticker makes for a stunning example that is sure to please the high-end Morgan Dollar collector.

Finally, we have a 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS/CAC MS63 (Wire Edge, OGH). The High Relief Saint Gaudens is one of the most popular of all US numismatic items. The CAC sticker and PCGS+ grade leave no doubt that this coin offers premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade.

