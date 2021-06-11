David Lawrence Rare Coin Auction Highlights More From Hansen Collection

Sunday Auction #1174 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 365 lots including 25 Vault Values, 65 No Reserve Lots, and a selection of new offerings from the D.L. Hansen Collection.
Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a colorful key date 1923-S 10c PCGS/CAC MS65+ FB, an elusive 1796 25c PCGS/CAC VG-10, a beautifully lustrous 1919-D 25c PCGS MS64 FH, a gorgeous 1892 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 67, an astonishing cameo gem 1898 $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC Proof 67 CAM, and a tough variety 1818 $5 PCGS MS63 (STATESOF).
Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 20.
Some of the other highlights from Auction 1174 include:
- 1854 1/2c PCGS MS66 RB
- 1831 1/2c PCGS/CAC Proof 65 BN (1st Restrike, Rev. 1836)
- 1813 1c PCGS MS62 BN
- 1858 Flying Eagle 1c PCGS MS66 (Large Letters)
- 1922 no D Strong Reverse 1c PCGS AU58
- 1911 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 RD
- 1886 3cN NGC Proof 68 CAM
- 1805 10c PCGS MS64 (JR-2, 4 Berries)
- 1853 10c NGC MS67 (Arrows)
- 1898 10c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ CAM
- 1876 20c PCGS Proof 64 DCAM
- 1870-CC 25c PCGS VG10
- 1893 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 DCAM ex: Larry Shapiro
- 1806 50c PCGS MS62 (O-118a, Pointed 6, Stem)
- 1807 50c PCGS AU58 (Capped, 50/20)
- 1886 50c PCGS Proof 66 DCAM
- 1963-D 50c NGC MS67+ FBL
- 1959 50c NGC/CAC Proof 67 UCAM
- 1886 $1 NGC MS68 ex: Binion Collection
- 1807 $5 PCGS MS62 (Bust Right)
- 1810 $5 PCGS MS61 (Lage Date, Large 5)
- 1881-CC $5 PCGS/CAC AU55 ex: Fairmont
- 1839/8 $10 PCGS XF45 (Large Letters, Type of 1838)
- 1839 $10 PCGS XF45 (Small Letters, Type of 1840)
- 1889-CC $20 NGC/CAC XF45
- 1852/1 Humbert $10 NGC AU50
In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 20.
If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.
Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!
