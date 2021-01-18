David Lawrence Rare Coins announces the Super Sunday Sale, featuring a wide variety of Gold Rarities and Selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection

David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is proud to announce the upcoming Super Sunday Sale, featuring a wide variety of Gold Rarities and more selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection, one of the Greatest Collections of U.S. Coins, in our upcoming Sunday Internet Auction #1154. The selection of gold rarities and pieces de-accessioned from the D.L. Hansen Collection are available for bidding, with lots closing between 8:00 pm EST and 11:00 pm EST on Sunday, January 31. Showcasing DLRC’s extend-a-bid feature, every coin will have three minutes added to its closing time with each bid placed in the closing three minutes, giving you the live auction experience from the comfort of your own home.

The wide selection of gold rarities features over $1 million in high-end gold rarities that have been held in reserve for this auction event. Including several coins that are fresh from the grading services and new to the market, the highlights in this portion of the sale include the following pieces:

1856-D G$1 PCGS MS62+

1857-D G$1 NGC MS62

1834 Classic Head $2 1/2 NGC/CAC MS64 (OH)

1841-D $2 1/2 NGC AU55

1857-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS62

1875 $2 1/2 NGC AU55

1908 $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC MS66+

1846-O $5 PCGS MS62 (OGH)

1861-D $5 PCGS/CAC AU55

1862 $5 PCGS MS61

1862-S $5 PCGS MS61

1863 $5 PCGS MS60

1863-S $5 NGC AU53

1863-S $5 PCGS MS61

1874-CC $5 PCGS MS63

1797 Large Eagle $10 PCGS AU50

1846 $10 PCGS MS60

1861 $10 PCGS MS63+

1861-S $10 NGC/CAC AU55

1862 $10 PCGS/CAC AU58+

1863-S $10 PCGS XF45 ex: Simpson-Hall

1890-CC $10 PCGS/CAC MS62

1913 $10 PCGS/CAC MS65+

1861-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS62+

1864-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS62

1872-CC $20 PCGS AU55

The remainder of the sale features coins that have recently been de-accessioned from the D.L. Hansen Collection. In the latest iteration of sales from DLRC, these pieces were once part of the primary collection of Mr. Hansen, and the opportunity to own a piece of one of the Greatest Collections of U.S. Coins directly from the owner is a privilege that only DLRC is able to provide. These offerings are one of a kind and span several different series and interests, enabling collectors of all types, values, and levels to own a part of this historic feat.

Please be sure to check out these and other highlights in DLRC’s Super Sunday Internet Auction, ending Sunday, January 31, 2021 beginning at 8:00 PM EST. For more information regarding the auction event or to place a bid, call 800-776-0560 or email at coins@davidlawrence.com.