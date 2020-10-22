David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction Offers Key Date 1915 Saint, 1916 DDO Buffalo Nickel

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



Our first highlight is a 1909-S VDB 1c NGC MS67 RD. This is one of the primary keys to the Lincoln cent collection and a rare date that is coveted by all collectors. This superb gem example is tied with a single other example at NGC as the finest graded for the date. While there are 15 other examples graded as such at PCGS, this piece is perfect for the advanced collector or someone putting together a registry set that tackles the finest of the Lincoln cents. Featuring absolutely stunning reddish-orange surfaces with a hint of gold, this coin is an absolute jewel.

The second highlight is a 1916/1916 5c PCGS AU50 (Doubled Die Obverse). The 1916 doubled die Buffalo is one of the most dramatic and exciting varieties of all 20th-century issues and is scarce to rare in all grades.

Next-up is an 1842 $2 1/2 PCGS AU55. An incredibly scarce date in the gold quarter eagle series, this lustrous piece exhibits bright yellow-gold surfaces and just the slightest bit of wear, perfect for the grade. From a scant mintage of just 2,823 pieces, far fewer survive from this early mintage of the design type.

Our final highlight is a gorgeous 1915 $20 PCGS MS65. A key date Saint, especially in Gem condition, this piece offers stunning orange-peel tints with amazing overall eye appeal. As one of just 152,000 coins struck, with only six examples graded finer, this coin is perfect for the high-end Saint collector or someone who just appreciates low-mintage dates.

