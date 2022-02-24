David Lawrence Rare Coins Offering Skyline Drive Morgan Dollar Collection Part 2

Sunday Auction #1211 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and over 275 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a colorful scarce Gem 1872 3cS PCGS/CAC MS65; a well-preserved 1795 Flowing Hair $1 PCGS/CAC AU58 (2 Leaves) ex: D.L. Hansen; a key to the series 1911-D $2 1/2 NGC MS63+ (Strong D); a popular and original 1805 $5 PCGS/CAC AU55; a rare S-mint 1860-S $10 PCGS VF35; and a registry-quality 1911-D $20 PCGS MS67.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the second offering of the Skyline Drive Collection of Silver Dollars.

The first part of this collection was a hit with many record-setting sales. A substantial collection of Morgan Dollars containing a wide array of dates, grades, and designations. This set boasts key dates, VAMs, and type-coins to suit every collector’s needs. Highlights include a high-end Gem 1880-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS65+ (8/High 7); an uncommon grade 1886-S $1 PCGS MS65+; a well-struck 1888 $1 NGC MS67; a key date 1889-CC $1 PCGS XF40; a scarce CC-Mint GSA 1890-CC $1 NGC/GSA MS62; and a very desirable 1894 $1 PCGS MS62.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 6.

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Morgan dollar collection above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: