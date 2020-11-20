David Lawrence Rare Coins Offers #1 PCGS Registry Set of Proof Seated Liberty Half Dollars

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The special Thanksgiving auction #1145 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) features 300 new coins plus 35 Vault Values and 30 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale showcases a number of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a key date 1914-D 1c PCGS/CAC MS64 RD, a choice low-mintage 1921-D 50c PCGS/CAC AU58, a finest original 1857-S $5 PCGS MS62 ex: Bass, an enchantingly mirrored 1894 $5 PCGS/CAC Proof 64+ DCAM, a series rarity 1907 Wire Edge $10 PCGS/CAC XF45, a vibrantly lustrous 1924 $20 NGC MS67, and DLRC’s offering of the #1 Rated PCGS Registry Set of Proof Seated Liberty Half Dollars with CAC Approval, the Perfection Collection.

The Perfection Collection, currently ranked as the #1 PCGS Set Registry for the series with CAC approval, was hand-picked to put together the highest quality set of the under-appreciated series, with a focus on quality and coins that have earned the coveted CAC seal of approval. With 34 of the 35 coins in the set earning the coveted numismatic green bean, it would be impossible to complete a collection with a greater desire for quality. We are excited to offer it as the highlight collection of the Thanksgiving Weekend and we hope that you enjoy viewing the coins as much as Mr. Perfection enjoyed putting the set together.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, November 29.

